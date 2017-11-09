News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Burglary Suspect Arrested Because He Made a Fuss; Four-Year-Old Wanders Streets; Shoplifting; Wallet Swiped; Bikes Stolen
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 6-8. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 440 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 7:02 a.m., an officer responded to the area of Monterey and Walnut regarding a four-year-old boy wandering. The child was taken to the Monrovia Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified. It was determined that the father left the boy alone in the house to take the child's mother to work. There is a domestic violence restraining order against the father. The father was arrested for child endangerment. A verified complaint was submitted to the court to file charges of child endangerment on the mother.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 3:55 p.m., officers on patrol saw a subject running out of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue. Store loss prevention was following after the subject. The subject had attempted to steal merchandise from the business. Once confronted by loss prevention, the subject fled. He was located by officers and arrested for the theft.
Theft
November 6 at 7:09 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft. Two suspects selected backpacks and shoes from the store and fled out of an emergency exit. The suspects had fled prior to officers arriving. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspects Arrested
November 7 at 1:15 a.m., a couple that reside in the 800 block of W. Walnut were involved in a physical altercation. There were conflicting statements and officers were unable to establish the primary aggressor. Both subjects were arrested for domestic violence.
Traffic Collision with Injury / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of California and Olive regarding an injury traffic collision. One driver was traveling southbound on California and the other was traveling eastbound on Olive, where they collided in the intersection. One of the drivers was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. The other driver complained of pain.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 4:57 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a female suspect that stole merchandise and fled the location on foot. The officer arrived and located the female suspect in a nearby parking lot. The stolen property was recovered. The suspect was positively identified by store loss prevention and arrested for the theft.
Theft of Bicycles
November 8 at 1:29 p.m., two bicycles were reported stolen from the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. The bicycles were stolen from the front common area of an apartment complex. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Fraud
November 8 at 2:22 p.m., a petty theft of a wallet was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim placed her backpack on the back of her chair. A witness saw a male suspect reach into the backpack and remove the wallet, while a second suspect attempted to block the witness’s view by standing up. The witness notified the manager, but when the witness and manager returned to the victim's table to inform her of the theft, the suspects were gone. The victim's debit card was later used at a business nearby. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary
November 9 at 12:06 a.m., the front glass door of a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill was reported shattered. Officers responded and confirmed a burglary had occurred. Surveillance video showed a male, white suspect with a beard, wearing a plaid jacket. The suspect broke the glass with a rock and entered the location. He searched the cash register drawers and left, taking nothing.
Approximately an hour later, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and recognized the subject as the suspect that committed the burglary on Foothill. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 9 at 5:50 a.m., a grand theft of a bicycle was reported in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded to the location regarding the theft and located a vehicle nearby that was leaving the area. The vehicle was stopped and the bicycle was recovered from inside. The suspect was arrested for the theft.
