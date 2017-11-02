News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Construction Underway for New Unity Center Office


Foothill Unity Center reports that construction is underway at its new building - the old World Vision building -  on Chestnut. Also, it is "half way to our goal of raising $6.2 million."

- Brad Haugaard
