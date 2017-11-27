News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Noted in Capitol Weekly Newspaper
The newspaper, Capitol Weekly, which covers California government, has taken note of Monrovia's efforts to avoid bankruptcy from unfunded retirement costs.
https://goo.gl/ByH3fH
- Brad Haugaard
