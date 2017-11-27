News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Noted in Capitol Weekly Newspaper


The newspaper, Capitol Weekly, which covers California government, has taken note of Monrovia's efforts to avoid bankruptcy from unfunded retirement costs.  https://goo.gl/ByH3fH

- Brad Haugaard
