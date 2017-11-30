News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Shooting Deer in Monrovia


A Duarte man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to shooting a deer with an arrow in north Monrovia. https://goo.gl/39PAiF

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)