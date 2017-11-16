News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Fundraiser for Foothill Unity Center
Foothill Unity Center's fundraising Holiday Salon Concert will feature performances by Dr. Adam R. Kendall, Dr. Samuel W. Chung and other local artists. Dr. Kendall (and his little white dog) regularly perform at the Monrovia Farmer's Market. Dr. Chung, a medical oncologist, is also a violinist, While studying Biology at Riverside, he was concertmaster of the University Orchestra for all four years, and was the featured soloist with the Orchestra on three occasions, performing the Tchaikovsky violin concerto, the Carmen Fantasy by Pablo de Sarasate, and the Mendelssohn Violin concerto. The concert is at the Santa Anita Park Chandelier Room (285 West Huntington Drive in Arcadia. Free Parking through Gate 5) on Wednesday, Dec. 6 5:30 to 7 p.m., with the concert from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 individual or $130 per couple. Purchase tickets here: https://goo.gl/XqB7p6
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment