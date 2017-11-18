News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Council to Consider Making Another House An Historic Landmark
At its Nov. 21 meeting (agenda:
https://goo.gl/Y9L2xw
) the Monrovia City Council will, among other things, consider making the house at 101 East Greystone Avenue an historic landmark.
https://goo.gl/3VD2dN
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/18/2017
