Monrovia Council to Consider Making Another House An Historic Landmark



At its Nov. 21 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/Y9L2xw) the Monrovia City Council will, among other things, consider making the house at 101 East Greystone Avenue an historic landmark. https://goo.gl/3VD2dN

- Brad Haugaard
