News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Alan Sanvictores Sworn in as Monrovia’s Chief of Police




Tonight, before the city council, Captain Alan Sanvictores got a promotion as he was sworn in as Monrovia’s new chief of police. He promised to do “everything in his being” to serve the city. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)