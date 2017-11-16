News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Two Pedestrians Hit By Cars in Separate Incidents; Did Fire Mask Auto Theft? Check Stolen From Monrovia Post Office, Cashed; Theft; Drugs; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 13-15. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 376 service events, resulting in 64 investigations.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 8:32 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding the report of a traffic collision. A driver was traveling westbound on Huntington when she was sideswiped by another vehicle that continued westbound and never stopped. The driver of the hit and run vehicle was reportedly swerving all over the roadway, striking the center divider several times. The suspect driver was eventually located in Arcadia. He was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and the hit and run traffic collision.
Burglary / Theft From a Vehicle – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 9:00 a.m., an officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of W. Foothill regarding the report a burglary. An unknown suspect stole items from an unlocked storage space located in the carport of the complex. Items were also stolen from the bed of a truck, which was parked in the carport. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 13 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Los Angeles regarding an alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers saw the two doors on the west side of the residence were kicked open. The master bedroom had been ransacked, but it is unknown what was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 11:14 a.m., police received a call reporting a possible domestic dispute in the area of Foothill and Garfield. The male subject fled from the location in a vehicle and the female fled on foot. Officers located the male subject in the 700 block of Mountain View and the female was located by Arcadia police officers at Colorado and Fifth. The female was uncooperative and would not provide any information. The male subject had a visible injury to his face and was treated at the scene by the Monrovia Fire Department paramedics, and he refused prosecution. The male subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the drug charges.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft in progress. Two suspects stole electronics and fled the store without paying. Both suspects were apprehended and arrested. The property was recovered and returned to the business.
Injury Traffic Collision – Vehicle vs. Pedestrian
November 13 at 3:35 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Avenue. A pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle turned onto Mountain from a parking lot and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian complained of pain on both sides of her body and had an abrasion on her right elbow. She was treated at the scene by Monrovia Fire Department paramedics.
Vehicle Burglary
November 14 at 9:28 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte Road. The suspects entered the victim's open garage and went into the victim's unlocked vehicle. The suspects stole the victim's wallet and laptop from inside the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Fraud Incident
November 14 at 9:57 a.m., a victim came into the police lobby to report a fraud incident. On October 6, the victim dropped off a check written to Southern California Edison at the post office in the drive-through mailbox. The victim later received a notice from her bank advising her that she had insufficient funds in her account. Upon checking her bank account, the victim realized the check she had made out to Southern California Edison was cashed for a much larger amount than she had written on the check. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 3:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The suspect entered the business, selected items, and walked to the return desk. He used a fraudulent receipt in an attempt to return the selected items. The suspect then fled, but was apprehended by officers nearby in Duarte. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collison
November 14 at 4:11 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Colorado and Magnolia. The driver of a vehicle was turning onto Magnolia from Colorado, when he struck a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk. The pedestrian complained of pain to his left jaw and left knee. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
November 15 at 3:24 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 900 block of S. Magnolia. The victim dropped off his vehicle at the business in October. The business was destroyed in a structure fire. The victim was informed by the detective handling the case that his vehicle was not at the scene when the fire took place. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 11:50 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 of E. Lemon when he contacted a subject in a park after closing hours. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and received a citation for being in the park after hours.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 2:43 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of W. Huntington when he observed a suspicious subject on a bicycle with his face covered. The officer contacted the subject and identified him. The subject was found to be in possession of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 3:41 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting a theft in progress in the 100 block of N. Mayflower. Officers responded and detained an adult, female suspect. The investigation revealed the victim met the suspect and brought the suspect to his brother's home. The suspect went into a room, took jewelry and attempted to leave the location. She was detained by the victim until officers arrived. The stolen property was recovered and the suspect was arrested. She was later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
