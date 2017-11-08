News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
San Gabriel Valley Choral Company Presents 'In Dulci Jubilo'
On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., the San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present In Dulci Jubilo at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Ave. The event will feature Michael Praetorius' 17th century piece for double choir and the singing of holiday music in Hebrew, Georgian, Spanish, and English. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.sgvccsingers.org or by sending a check payable to "SGVCC" to PO Box 2225 Monrovia, CA 91017. They will also be available at the door.
- Brad Haugaard
