View the Moon Tonight
Get a close-up view of the moon tonight (weather permitting) with the Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers In Library Park at the corner of Myrtle and Lime Streets.
The telescopes should be set up by roughly 7 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
11/25/2017
