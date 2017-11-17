News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Get Your Poem Stamped in a Monrovia Sidewalk
Get your poetry stamped into a Monrovia sidewalk.
As part of Monrovia Renewal, the city will stamp Monrovia resident's original poems into newly poured sections of sidewalk. The contest is open to all residents of Monrovia. Your poem could appear anywhere around the city.
Which poems will be selected will be determined by a contest which ends December 31, 2017. For more information, a contest application, and a poem I hope does not win the contest, click here: https://goo.gl/fRMnHz
Brad Haugaard
