How to Learn About (and Protest, if You Want) New Water Rates; Park Improvements; Why City Staff May Be Fuzzy; Train Station Almost Done; Etc.

Julian Fisher Park renovations nearing completion.
In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ If you want to have your say regarding increasing water rates (cost for water is expected to increase around $37 a month by 2021-22 above what the typical residential customer pays today) the city has set up a series of 7 p.m. public meetings at the library's Community Room on Thursday, Nov. 30; Wednesday, Dec. 13; Saturday, Dec. 16; Monday, Dec. 18; Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
~ "[D]uring the week of Nov. 20, staff will be mailing public hearing notices to all affected customers detailing the proposed rate adjustment and the reasons behind the rate increases. These notices will include a protest ballot that can be returned to the City to protest the rate adjustment. If a majority (50% + 1) of affected customers protest the proposed rate adjustments, then the City Council will not be able to adopt the new rates. If a majority protest does not occur, then the City Council can adopt the new rates after the public hearing on Jan. 16, 2018." If adopted the new costs would become effective as of March 8, 2018. the Historic Santa Fe Depot, which is planned to be utilized as a café / restaurant once it is fully restored. Should be done by the end of the year.
~ Major renovations at Julian Fisher Park are almost done. Most recently completed was the sports coating on the new basketball courts, as shown above. The remaining tasks, which should be completed over the next two months, include: Gazebo improvements, landscaping, an "interpretive sign."
~ The old Santa Fe Depot, which is being set up as a restaurant space, should be fully restored by the end of the year.
~ All City staff who participate in the "No Shave November" cancer awareness event by paying $20 (all of which will be donated to charity) may forgo shaving during the entire month of November. The event is to raise funds for pancreatic cancer research. As part of the event there will be an exotic car show held on Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Library Park.
~ Kids can build a planter with California wildflowers at the Nature Center at Monrovia Canyon Park between 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. For more information, call Monrovia Canyon Park at 256-8282.
~ Help Monrovia Fire Department with its "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Mayflower Avenue and Huntington Drive. Funds go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and usually the event raises between $3,000 - $5,000.
~ Join Monrovia Fire & Rescue for its Spark of Love Toy Drive on Nov. 24 and 25. Stuff the Monrovia Fire Engine with toys in front of the Studio Movie Grill (formerly the Krikorian Theater) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, contact Monrovia Fire & Rescue at 256-8181.
~ The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, beginning with the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Library Park, at 6 p.m., and then the Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. The parade will travel north on Myrtle from Chestnut to Palm. If you're interested in submitting an entry to the Parade, please return the application to the Monrovia Community Center by Wednesday, Nov. 22. For questions, contact Lisa Hansberger at 256-8246, or at lhansberger@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
Brad Haugaard
