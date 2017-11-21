Homes for the Homeless; Virtual Tours of City Facilities; Washing Sidewalks

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...

~ The Monrovia Homeless Outreach Team has rounded up permanent housing for seven of our homeless population. They are required to enroll in a program to teach job training, and rehabilitation / mental health care.

~ Monrovia was recently awarded $30,000 to address homelessness. L.A. County and the United Way developed the grant program, that allows a maximum award of $30,000 for cities the size of Monrovia.

~ Wander around in more city facilities using Google 360. See the  Monrovia Community Center (https://goo.gl/42SPuv), Canyon Park Cabin (https://goo.gl/KSgmWj), and the Monrovia Historical Museum (https://goo.gl/18VzDo), although this one looks like just a patio and clicking "Monrovia Historical Museum" in the image takes you to Florida. Especially helpful if you'd like to rent a facility. You can check it out easily.

~ The City has scheduled pressure washing Old Town sidewalks during the next few weeks. Preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

