City Council: Figuring Out How to Avoid Municipal Bankruptcy; Maybe a BIG Bond? Police Win Community Policing Award; Etc.

At its Nov. 7 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/13jymZ), the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Try to figure out how the city can avoid avoid going broke. According to this report (https://goo.gl/E8qKbe) by City Manager Oliver Chi and Buffy Bullis, Administrative Services Director, "if we do nothing, current financial modeling indicates that the costs associated with the pending CalPERS UAL repayment schedule will strain our General Fund to the point of rendering the City insolvent in either FY 2021/22 or FY 2022/23."
So, how to avoid going broke? City staff proposes:
- Having employees increase contributions to their pension plans, saving the city about $300,000 a year.
- Issuing a bond to refinance the city's unfunded retirement costs.
- Adopting a policy that (as best I can figure it out) requires city staff to annually present to the city council any unfunded liabilities, along with a proposal of how to pay them off.
- Increasing the city's Transient Occupancy Tax (basically a tax on hotel rooms) from 10% to 12%, which should raise about $400,000 annually.
- Creating Community Facility Districts, basically an additional tax on new residential developments. This could raise about $300,000 annually.
~ Authorize the issuance of a bond to pay off the unfunded liabilities noted in the previous item for (if my calculations are correct) $112.3 million. Actually, $12.6 million of this amount would not be additional debt since it would go to pay off an earlier bond. Comment: I find it really odd that the staff report (here: https://goo.gl/2o9sSm) recommends issuing the bond but does not give the total amount of the bond, so my calculation of $112.3 million is from the total amount of debt the report mentions.
~ Honor the Monrovia Police Department for winning the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Cisco Community Policing Award.
~ Swear in Alan Sanvictores as the new Monrovia police chief. This will happen at 6 p.m., before the regular meeting. https://goo.gl/5z1Jnf
~ Consider authorizing city staff to set a public hearing to consider water fee adjustments for January 16, 2018. Here's a rather exhaustive (exhausting?) discussion of the issue: https://goo.gl/28yMpK
~ Consider changing the Monrovia municipal election date to March of even-numbered years beginning in 2020. This change is required by the state. https://goo.gl/14xEbG
Brad Haugaard
