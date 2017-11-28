Auditions for 'She Loves Me' Dec. 17-19

Auditions for The JFed Players' Spring 2018 production of She Loves Me, will be held on December 17, 18, and 19, with performances in late April - early May.
She Loves Me takes place in Budapest in the 1930s, and focuses on two employees of a perfume shop, Georg and Amalia, who bicker constantly with each other at work, unaware that they are each other's secret pen pal.
She Loves Me is based on the 1937 play Parfumerie by the Hungarian playwright Miklós László, which also inspired the motion pictures, The Little Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail. A collaboration between composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, She Loves Me immediately preceded their smash hit, Fiddler on the Roof.
Audition dates and times:
- Sunday, December 17, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, December 18, 7-9 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 19, 7-9 p.m.
All auditions will be held at the Jewish Federation, 114A Lime Ave., in Monrovia.
Performances will be in April and May at the Clarke Center in Arcadia.
For more information contact the Jewish Federation at 445-0810.
- Brad Haugaard
