Pension 'Tsunami' Coming to Monrovia; Water Rates Going Up; Smart Trash Cans Installed; Etc.

In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ A "pension cost tsunami" is coming that "will impact nearly every government agency in the State in the coming years" and "will become unsustainable for Monrovia within the next few years" and will render the city "insolvent in either FY 2021/22 or FY 2022/23." He said the city's plan "will stabilize pension costs and, he said, it is his "most sincere hope and belief" that it will address the immediate and long-term financial challenges "in such a way that we can avoid devastating operational, staffing, and budgetary cuts." More detail here: https://goo.gl/Hvp1se
~ Water rate increases are coming. Based on the proposed rate increase, the typical single-family residential water customer will see a monthly water bill increase of $17.08 in Calendar Year 2018 (effective March 8, 2018) and by fiscal year the increase will be around $37 more per month than it is now. All of these new costs are pass-through costs which will be paid to the San Gabriel Basin Watermaster and the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District.
~ Monrovia Fire Department will participate in the "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign to fight muscular dystrophy on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Mayflower Avenue and Huntington Drive.
~ Six new Bigbelly solar trash compactors have been installed at Library Park and along Myrtle in Old Town. These smart cans hold five times the capacity of a regular city trash can, they reduce the number of times staff has to empty a trash can, and can automatically notify staff when the can is filled and needs to be emptied.
~ Studio Movie Grill has begun a renovation that will include the installation of a full menu, bar, and in-theater waiters, upgrading its seats so that every patron will have a high-back recliner. To help this happen the city has issued Studio Movie Grill a permit to put up to two dumpsters on Lemon Avenue for no more than a month.
~ Applications for the Holiday Home Decorating Contest will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 20 at the Monrovia Community Center Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 and judging will take place on Monday, Dec. 18.
~ MADIA Tech Launch will host Randy Heyler, CEO of Ondax Incorporated, who will speak on how to build a start-up. It will focus on the laser industry, and Randy will share the lessons he learned in building the company over the last seven years. On Thursday, Nov. 9, 6:30 - 8 p.m. at
Tanner Research (825 S. Myrtle Ave., CA 91016). Cost: $10 if purchased by Nov. 8 at noon, Or $12 at the door. RSVP here: https://goo.gl/y2UMi5
