News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Annie Van Dyke Named Monrovia Teacher of the Year


The Board of Education and the Personnel Commission will honor Annie Van Dyke as the 2017 Teacher of the Year at a special joint session at 5 p.m. on November 8 at the school district offices.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)