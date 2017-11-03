News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Annie Van Dyke Named Monrovia Teacher of the Year
The Board of Education and the Personnel Commission will honor Annie Van Dyke as the 2017 Teacher of the Year at a special joint session at 5 p.m. on November 8 at the school district offices.
- Brad Haugaard
