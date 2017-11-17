News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at T Phillips




Dinner at T Phillips, at the corner of  Colorado and Myrtle. Got the Reuben sandwich for $13 and a beer bigger than I could drink for $10.50. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
