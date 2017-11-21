News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus College Again Named a 'Military Friendly School'
Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has been named a 2018 Military Friendly School by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs and Military Spouse magazines.
This is the college's eighth consecutive appearance on the Military Friendly Schools list, which honors the top 15 percent of the nation's colleges, universities and trade schools that have demonstrated a commitment to embracing military students by providing them with the resources needed to ensure success.
Source: Citrus press release
- Brad Haugaard
