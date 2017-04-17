News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Yes, Del Taco Will Be Reopening, And 'Soon'
A lot of people have been wondering on social media what has become of the shut-down Del Taco on Huntington across from Target. Well, it promises that it is "reopening soon," and is hiring for all positions.
https://goo.gl/XFVhWz
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
4/17/2017
