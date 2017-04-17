News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Yes, Del Taco Will Be Reopening, And 'Soon'


A lot of people have been wondering on social media what has become of the shut-down Del Taco on Huntington across from Target. Well, it promises that it is "reopening soon," and is hiring for all positions. https://goo.gl/XFVhWz

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)