Dinner at Black Angus
Dinner at Black Angus, on Huntington. Got the 3/4 pound prime rib with baked potato soup and a dinner salad for $24.99, and a beer for $8.45.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/20/2017
Labels:
restaurants
1 comment:
Anonymous
April 20, 2017 at 9:34 PM
Soooooooo......was it any good??
