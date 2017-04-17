News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Transit and Stormwater Requirements
At the next City Council meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/iaY9bn) the council will consider hiring Parking Company of America to manage Monrovia Transit (https://goo.gl/hjywi9), and consider spending $375,781 to buy five new buses for Monrovia Transit (https://goo.gl/Ju57Hk).
Also, before the regular meeting the council will hold a study session (https://goo.gl/TNAX7M) on the super-expensive stormwater-clean-up requirements that are being put upon Monrovia and lots of other local cities. This will include a discussion of Senate Bill 231, which defines "sewer" as including systems designed to handle storm water (https://goo.gl/w6gNMo).
- Brad Haugaard
