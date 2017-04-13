News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Grand Theft Trailer; Sleeping in the Garage; Drugs and Alcohol
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 10-12. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 418 service events, resulting in 77 investigations.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 10 at 7:15 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported at a residence in the 200 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to have an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and during the booking process, narcotics were located in his possession. The subject was later released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Grand Theft Auto
April 10 at 3:27 p.m., a pop-up trailer was reported stolen from the 900 block of S. Primrose. The trailer was being stored on the property and it was stolen sometime over the weekend. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 12:19 a.m., police dispatch received several calls reporting a disturbance between a male and female at a residence in the 100 block of E. Scenic. Officers arrived and the male subject walked away from them. When the officers attempted to detain him, he fled and ran through several yards. The subject was detained at Greystone and Canyon. He was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Suspicious Subject / Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 11 at 7:07 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Colorado called police to report a subject sleeping on an air mattress in the carport of her apartment complex. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The investigation revealed the subject had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. While the officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody, he resisted by tensing his arms and trying to pull away from their grasp. He was arrested and taken into custody without injury. The suspect was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
April 12 at 12:31 a.m., officers responded to the report of suspicious subjects walking around with flashlights in the 1200 block of S. Fifth Avenue. Officers arrived and contacted a male subject who was standing near some bushes. The subject was acting suspicious so officers checked the area where he was standing and located a baggie containing methamphetamine. The subject was arrested for possession of narcotics.
Vehicle Burglary
April 12 at 6:55 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of N. Mountain. The victim parked and locked her vehicle in front of her residence and went inside for the night. She returned the next day and saw several items had been taken from her vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
April 12 at 9:12 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Olive reported that sometime during the night someone vandalized his garage with graffiti. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 1:42 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Diamond regarding a driver who hit some parked cars and fled the scene. Officers arrived and stopped the vehicle. The investigation determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment