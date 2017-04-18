'Portland Loo' for Parks; Carnival Coming to Monrovia Days; County Not Interested in Measure H Ideas; Huntington Medians Almost Done: Etc.

Portland Loo.
In his weekly report, City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ City staff has been planning public restrooms at city parks. The version they're thinking about was developed in Portland, and is called "The Portland Loo." It has angled louvers at the base that gives visibility inside but allows privacy, has an external light to indicate when it is occupied (which lets the cops keep an eye on it easily), and the wash basin is outside to discourage occupants from lingering. Cheaper, too. About $100,000 to $150,000 instead of the standard $250,000 to $300,000.
~ The carnival is coming back to Monrovia Days, which will be held on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. The city, school district, and Centre Stage have coordinated to bring back the carnival. Plus, the pancake breakfast event, parade honoring MUSD Scholars and Champions, performances by youth, food, and of course, the famous Pie Eating Contest. Sign up for the parade or pie eating contest here: https://www.monroviadays.org/
~ LA County staff reportedly gave a polite brush off to any ideas on how spend the Measure H money, that's the 1/4-cent sales tax money that was approved to fight homelessness. Chi writes that according to Monrovia's designee at a meeting: "LA County personnel politely told everyone in attendance that the proposed spending plan they had previously developed would be the one recommended for approval to the LA County Board of Supervisors, and that if anyone had an objection, they would be welcome to lodge their objections when the spending plan comes up for a vote."
~ Work on the Huntington Drive medians should be done within the next two weeks. Also, there will be new American flags along Huntington Drive and the entryway signs at the east and west end of town will be touched up.
~ Canyon Park will be closed a few days to improve the entry trail alongside the road. There'll be a concrete curb along the side of the road to separate pedestrians and bicycle traffic from the vehicular traffic. The park will be closed May 1 and 2, open on May 3 though there will be construction, then closed again May 8 and 9, and finally a bit of clean-up on May 10.
~ Monrovia Public Library is going to get better Internet service, with speeds increasing to 1 gigabit per second, about ten times faster than the current speed of 100 million bits per second. (Hooray! I've tried it and it's pretty bad at times.) The Library received a $24,000 grant from the California State Library to do the work.
~ Monrovia Biotech Day 2017 will take place on April 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills Mary Wilcox Youth Center (843 E. Olive Ave.). Teens from the sixth grade up are welcome. The free event will allow students to meet scientists and conduct experiments and play games. The event is sponsored by LabLaunch Monrovia, Oak Crest Institute of Science, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills.

