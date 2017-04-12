News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Election: Incumbents Win


All the incumbents won yesterday's election. The only contested race was for mayor, which Mayor Tom Adams won handily.

- Brad Haugaard
