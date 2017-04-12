News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Election: Incumbents Win
All the incumbents won yesterday's election. The only contested race was for mayor, which Mayor Tom Adams won handily.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/12/2017
