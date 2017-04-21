News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Hippie Bots Go to Netherlands; Remembering Victims of Genocide
At its next meeting, on April 26, the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Approving an extended field trip for the Clifton Middle School robotics team, the Hippie Bots, from May 13-23 to compete in the FTC Dutch Open Robotics Tournament. The cost, $12,500, will be entirely paid by donations. Best wishes, Hippie Bots!
~ Approving a resolution, "In Remembrance of Those Lost to Genocide and Man's Inhumanity to Man," which will commemorate "the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust, the Rwandan Genocide, and the atrocities perpetrated by ISIL against religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria," among others. April 24 marks the 102nd commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
- Brad Haugaard
