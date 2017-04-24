News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Homicide; Bicyclists Injured; New Phone Scam; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 20-23. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 20 at 8:47 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle. A subject was riding a bicycle heading east across Myrtle without the proper lighting equipment. A vehicle traveling north on Myrtle did not see the subject and struck his front tire, causing the bicyclist to fall and hit his head. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Parking Problem / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 21 at 9:52 a.m., officers responded to the report of a parking problem in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue and discovered several subjects inside the vehicle. They contacted the subjects and discovered one was semi-unconscious and required medical attention. A second subject had a warrant. The person with the warrant was arrested and the person needing medical attention was treated by Monrovia Fire Department and taken to the hospital.
Vehicle Burglary
April 21 at 4:00 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of Genoa. The victim reported that his truck had been parked on the street in front of his residence overnight. When he returned to his vehicle the next afternoon, he saw the locked tool rack had been pried open and several of his tools were missing. The investigation is continuing.
New Phone Scam
April 21, police dispatch received three calls reporting a new phone scam. The suspects are calling residents and claiming to be affiliated with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. They are informing people that if they don't arrange to have gift cards delivered to a particular location, deputies will come to their residence and arrest them. All three callers said LASD Alta Dena was listed on the caller ID from the suspects. None of the callers sent gift cards.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 1:17 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a traffic collision in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A driver was traveling west on Huntington in the number two lane and he claimed to have fallen asleep. He rear-ended a semi-truck that was in the left lane of westbound Huntington, turning right onto the freeway. The investigation determined the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested.
Family Disturbance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Parkrose Avenue to investigate a disturbance between a father and his adult son. During the course of the investigation, the officers discovered the adult son had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
April 22 at 12:00 p.m., the victim called police to report a hit and run traffic collision in the 200 block of W. Cypress. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of his residence. When he returned to his vehicle, he saw it had been side-swiped. The incident occurred sometime between 12:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The investigation is continuing.
Public Assist
April 22 at 5:47 p.m., three male adults decided to ride electric unicycles from Azusa to Monrovia, across the foothills. One of the subjects became dehydrated. He was exhausted and could not continue, so another subject rode to Canyon Park to get help. He told the Monrovia Fire Department staff that his friends were approximately one hour into the foothills. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Sierra Madre Search and Rescue took the lead and the subjects were found at approximately 10:00 p.m.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 22 at 10:06 p.m., a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus bicyclist was reported at Mayflower and Colorado. The driver of the vehicle fled. Officers responded and conducted an area search. They located the suspect vehicle as the driver was parking in the northern part of the city. Officers conducted an investigation and concluded the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle confirmed they had hit a bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained only minor scratches.
Homicide
April 22 at 11:35 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Cypress on a call of shots heard. Officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds inside a rear garage. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The second victim, a 17 year old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, who fled the scene on foot. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau was asked to come conduct the investigation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 11:49 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 200 block of N. Alta Vista. A male and female were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. The male battered and strangled the female, causing visible injuries. The subjects are not married, but have several children together. The suspect was arrested and is being held pending his court appearance.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 23 at 10:30 p.m., officers observed a female subject sleeping near some bushes at Myrtle and Cherry, and they stopped to check on her to see if she was okay. She was found to have drugs in her possession and was arrested.
