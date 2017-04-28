News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia to Offer CPR Training
Monrovia Fire & Rescue will provide free hands-only CPR training on Sidewalk CPR Day, Thursday, June 1, at Library Park (321 S. Myrtle Ave.), from 8 a.m. to noon Last year, more than 17,000 people in Southern California learned how to save a life in just five minutes with a quick lesson from local firefighters and medical professionals through the coordinated LA County- wide Sidewalk CPR Day program.
"Thanks to easy access to training, Citizen CPR is rapidly growing as a way to empower bystanders to save a life when someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest," said Captain Chris Huson. "We are glad to team up with the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency and the American Heart Association to bring Sidewalk CPR to our local community. With 80 percent of all cardiac arrests occurring at home, we need to help family and friends learn how to double or triple their loved one's chance of survival."
Learning hands-only CPR helps local emergency responders by focusing on the first few critical minutes following a cardiac arrest. Since the lungs and blood contain only enough oxygen to keep vital organs healthy for that amount of time, bystanders become heroes until emergency responders arrive on scene. With each chest compression using hands-only CPR, ordinary citizens can easily provide the ongoing blood flow needed to give the patient a much better chance of survival once responders arrive.
Once trained, citizens are encouraged to download the PulsePoint app, which was activated in Los Angeles County last August. More than 33,000 CPR-trained citizens have downloaded this lifesaving app to receive notifications that someone nearby is in need of CPR. To learn more, visit the PulsePoint Foundation website at www.pulsepoint.org.
Only 32 percent of victims receive CPR from a bystander. Don't be a bystander in a cardiac emergency, be a lifesaver. For more information about this upcoming training, contact Captain Chris Huson at 256-8119 or chuson@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
