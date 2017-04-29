News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Marijuana and Airplanes at Monrovia City Council
The Monrovia City Council will discuss marijuana regulation proposals at a study session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. https://goo.gl/d9QyT1
Then, at the regular meeting at 7:30, the council will consider a proposal to redo the airplane mural in Old Town, behind the Paradis Ice Cream shop on the west side of Myrtle. The old mural "is definitely showing its age." Other possible improvements may include better lighting to make the breezeway area "more inviting and safe." https://goo.gl/PJTF3q
- Brad Haugaard
