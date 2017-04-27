News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Car Is Stolen, Recovered, Then It Burns; Student Doesn't Have Gun; Under the Influence
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 24-26. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 453 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 1:11 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington Drive. The suspect entered the business, selected merchandise and fled on a bicycle without paying for the merchandise. Officers located the suspect a short distance away. The investigation revealed the suspect was on parole and he admitted to the theft. The suspect was arrested and is being held pending a court appearance.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 2:33 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 Block of S. Primrose when he recognized a subject who he knew had an active felony WANT for his arrest. The officer made contact with the suspect and arrested him without incident. He was held pending his court appearance.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 2:38 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of S. Myrtle regarding subjects loitering near the park. The officer recognized one of the subjects and knew he had outstanding warrant. A computer check confirmed an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. He is being held pending his court appearance.
Residential Burglary
April 24 at 4:38 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of S. Myrtle. The home was burglarized while the victims were away for the day. The suspects forced entry through a back window and ransacked the home. Jewelry and miscellaneous property was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Under Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 24 at 7:48 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject in his 20s, lying in the street. When the officer arrived, the subject jumped up and ran. Additional units responded to the area and the suspect was apprehended in an alley in the 100 block of W. Lemon. The suspect was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Theft of Purse
April 24 at 9:05 p.m., a theft of a purse was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. An elderly female victim was shopping for approximately one hour when she realized her purse was missing from her shopping cart. The victim believes someone removed her purse from her cart while she was shopping. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered / Fire
April 24 at 9:15 p.m., an officer responded to California and Duarte regarding a vehicle on fire. Duarte Sheriffs deputies arrived on scene prior. A check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of San Bernardino. The driver of the vehicle was the registered owner, who had reported his vehicle stolen on April 1. He saw his vehicle at a business in San Bernardino that day and took his vehicle. He did not call San Bernardino Police Department to let them know he recovered his vehicle. He said he was driving on the 210 Freeway when his front tire started smoking. He exited Mountain and drove to Duarte Road, where the vehicle caught on fire.
Felony Vandalism
April 25 at 3:43 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Olive. The victim reported that someone shattered the windows on his vehicle. A tall subject was seen throwing bricks through the windows and running east on Olive. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 25 at 9:37 a.m., a male subject was reported huffing something from a bag in the 600 block of W. Myrtle. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The investigation revealed the suspect was inhaling the propellant gas from an aerosol can, and he was under the influence. The suspect was issued a citation and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Vehicle Burglary
April 25 at 1:22 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Oceanview regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that she parked and locked her vehicle and returned later to find someone had burglarized it. Miscellaneous items were taken and the investigation is continuing.
Fight in Progress
April 25 at 10:42 p.m., dispatch received several calls reporting a fight in progress in the 800 block of W. Olive. Prior to police arrival, three subjects jumped into a white Lexus and fled east on Olive. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 700 block of W. Walnut. One of the subjects inside the vehicle was injured in the fight and was treated by Monrovia Fire Department paramedics. All three subjects were uncooperative with police. Officers did not locate the other subjects involved in the fight. The incident does not appear to be gang related.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 7:18 a.m., officers responded to the report of suspicious drug activity in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The officers arrived and contacted the person in question. After speaking with the subject, it was determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Suspicious Activity Reported
April 26 at 7:49 a.m., a citizen called police and reported seeing a male juvenile exit a vehicle with a handgun. The juvenile appeared to be a student at Monrovia High School. Officers responded and located the unoccupied vehicle. The registered owner of the vehicle was a new student at the high school. The student was located in a classroom and the school was placed on soft alert; staff is notified to keep students in class and no change of class or bells are activated. The student was removed from class and questioned. Officers learned he had a brother in another class. The sibling was located and questioned. The juveniles’ backpacks, vehicle and lockers were searched and no weapons were found. Police then contacted the parents and confirmed there was no way they could have any weapons.
