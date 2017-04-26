News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Help Package Cookies for Children With Illnesses
Help package cookies to be delivered to children in homes and hospitals at the Butterfly Kisses Foundation First Annual "Cookies of Love" Day on April 30 and May 1 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at the corner of Foothill Blvd. and California Ave. This new foundation is based in Monrovia. Contact the foundation at 824-1416 or at caring@butterflykissesfoundation.com to let them know the time, day, and number of people in your party. Foundation President and Executive Director Kelly Quezada writes: "Since I began my own cookie company in 2012, I have always wanted to find a way to help families and their children who are dealing with critical and ongoing illness." More about the foundation: http://www.butterflykissesfoundation.com/
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment