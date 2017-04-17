News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Truck Hits Hydrant, Water Hits Power Lines, Power Goes Out
A semi truck created a geyser when it hit a fire hydrant. Apparently the water shot up, hit the electricity lines and knocked out the power for 435 customers.
https://goo.gl/gYAXR1
- Brad Haugaard
4/17/2017
