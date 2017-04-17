News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Truck Hits Hydrant, Water Hits Power Lines, Power Goes Out


A semi truck created a geyser when it hit a fire hydrant. Apparently the water shot up, hit the electricity lines and knocked out the power for 435 customers. https://goo.gl/gYAXR1

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)