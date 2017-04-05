News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Assembly Member Has Bill Approved to Require State Agency to Communicate Clearly
Assembly Member Chris Holden, who represents Monrovia, has had a bill to require a state agency to clearly explain what it does approved unanimously by the Assembly Committee on Human Services.
The press release says: "Assembly Bill 959 requires the Department of Developmental Services to expand the type of information offered by regional centers on their websites and describe the services offered in plain language for parents to understand," and the Legislative Counsel's analysis (https://goo.gl/HJKlc0) says: "This bill would require a regional center to also include on its Internet Website a list, in a standardized format prescribed by the department, of the services that are provided directly to consumers by the regional center or through service vendors or contractors."
Comment: I approve of this bill, but ... Cheesh! It really says nothing good about our state government when it takes an act of the legislature to get a government agency to carry out its basic duties in a simple, businesslike way.
- Brad Haugaard
