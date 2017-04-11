News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Citrus College Again Named as 'Military Friendly School'
Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has been named a Military Friendly School for 2017, the seventh consecutive year the college has earned this recognition. The designation, by the magazine, by G.I. Jobs, is for embracing military students and ensuring their success in the classroom.
The college's Veterans Success Center serves approximately 500 veterans annually. It is located in a 3,700 square-foot facility that offers computers, quiet rooms for studying and a garden for veterans to maintain and grow food. Its services include mental health management, academic counseling and financial aid assistance.
Citrus recently collaborated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide medical exams, screenings and follow-ups for student veterans on campus. The partnership marked the first time the VA offered telehealth services on a California college campus.
Source: Citrus press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment