Concern Over Unity Center Moving to World Vision Building; $300 - Easy as Pie
~ A Planning Commission decision to grant a conditional use permit for Foothill Unity Center to purchase the World Vision building on Chestnut has been appealed to the city council. Some neighbors expressed concerns that it could cause increased traffic, that it will encourage the homeless to loiter in the area, and that there could be an increase in shopping carts in the area.
~ Sign up for the pie eating contest taking place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, as part of Monrovia Days. The Public Services Department is looking for teams of 5 people. The team that can finish eating their pies first (without the use of their hands) will win a $300 cash prize. The second-place team will win $150, and the third-place team will take home $50. Here's the application form: https://goo.gl/5NZgjK
- Brad Haugaard
