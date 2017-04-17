News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Surprising Vehicle Burglar; Front Door Kicked In; Man Attacks Dad and Grandmother; Erratic Food Truck; And More
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 13-16. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Residential Burglary
April 13 at 2:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of W. Hillcrest regarding a burglary. The location is vacant, but staged for sale. The property owner returned to the location and saw the rear glass door had been shattered. Nothing was stolen from inside the location, but it was evident the suspects had searched through the location for items. There was graffiti inside the location as well. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 13 at 3:38 p.m., an officer responded to the rear of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a homeless person camping. One female adult was located inside a make shift shelter. While speaking to her, officers determined she was under the influence of methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
April 13 at 5:01 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Alta Vista called police to report their home had been burglarized. The resident had returned home and found someone had kicked in his front door. Officers responded and searched the residence, but no suspects were located. Numerous items were taken from the home. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 14 at 12:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Evergreen regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim walked outside to her vehicle and found a suspect inside rummaging through her belongings. She yelled at the suspect and he ran away. Officers conducted an area check, but did not find the suspect. The victim believes the suspect may have taken some of her mail from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
April 14 at 1:19 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of S. Myrtle when he observed a subject that was snorting a white substance off of a metal box. The officer detained the subject and he admitted to snorting methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Vehicle Burglary
April 14 at 2:28 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim parked and locked her vehicle in the carport of her apartment complex, leaving her purse on the front seat. When she returned to the vehicle, she found a window had been smashed and her purse was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 4:47 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
April 14 at 8:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Fano on a battery report. The 21-year-old son woke up and began arguing with his father. He then began punching his father on the head. His grandmother walked into the room to see what was going on and he turned and wrapped his arm around her neck and began choking her. An Uncle had to intervene until police arrived. The suspect was arrested for battery and elder abuse.
Theft from a Vehicle
April 15 at 7:26 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower. The victim parked her vehicle in her garage, but the vehicle was unlocked and the garage door was open throughout the night. She returned to her vehicle the next day and noticed property had been stolen from inside. The investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Delaying and Resisting a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
April 15 at 8:37 a.m., a caller reported a male subject driving a food truck erratically in a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and located a male subject walking south on Shamrock and determined he was, in fact, the driver of the vehicle. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and he fled on foot from officers across the street and entered a church. Officers detained the suspect and he was arrested. The suspect was held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales – Suspect Arrested
April 17 at 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mountain and Valley View regarding a subject smoking marijuana in a vehicle. The investigation led the officers to conduct a vehicle search and a large quantity of drugs were located in addition to packaging material and a scale. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
