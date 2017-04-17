News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
All About Pelargoniums at Monrovia Garden Club Meeting
At the Monrovia Garden Club monthly meeting on Tuesday April 25, 7 p.m., Matt-Del and Rebecca Tufenkian of Dominus Planetarium will teach about pelargoniums. Materials will be available to plant and propagate a small plant. The meetings are held in the Fireside Room on the north side of the parking lot at First Presbyterian Church. Meetings start at 7 p.m. with light refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. Visitors welcome.
- Brad Haugaard
