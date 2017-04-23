News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Man Shot and Killed and Juvenile Injured in Monrovia Saturday Night
An adult man was shot and killed and a juvenile was shot and wounded late Saturday night on West Cyprus, just off Myrtle.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
4/23/2017
