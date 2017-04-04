News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Street Fair May Move to Library Park; City Property for Sale; Science Program for High Schoolers; Etc.


In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/Oh8apv), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...

~ The city is thinking of moving the Street Fair to Library Park beginning on Friday, June 30.

~ City staff it talking with the Monrovia Unified School District and Oak Crest Institute of Science about creating a summer science program for Monrovia High School students.

~ Monrovia is thinking of selling two vacant lots it owns at 498 Monrovista Avenue and 1234 Sherman Avenue.

~ A big eucalyptus tree came down in last week's windstorm around Violet Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

~ The California Parks and Recreation Society, District 13, will honor Monrovia and its Community Services Commission for banning smoking in city parks.

~ On Thursday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a Community Health Fair at Library Park.

~ The Summer Art Walk will be held on July 29, from 7 to 10 p.m., along the 400 and 500 blocks of Myrtle Avenue in Old Town. Live music, a gallery reception, and art demonstrations.

- Brad Haugaard
