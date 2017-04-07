News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Construction Equipment Stolen; Heroin, Alcohol and Guns; Grand Theft With Kid
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 3-5. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 427 service events, resulting in 65 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
April 3 at 6:42 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the area of Huntington & Myrtle. A large container was broken into at the construction site and equipment was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Identity Theft
April 3 at 11:00 a.m., an employee at a business in the 1400 block of S. Mountain called police to report a female that attempted to purchase a vehicle with false identification. During the transaction the employee discovered the driver’s license the female presented did not belong to her. The female left the location prior to police arrival and was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
April 3 at 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of E. Walnut. The resident stated that when she returned home from her vacation she noticed a pair of earrings and her laptop were missing. There were no signs of forced entry and the residence was not ransacked. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Murder – Suspect Arrested
April 4 at 1:32 a.m., officers responded to the report of gun shots heard in the 100 block of W. Colorado. While officers searched the area they were flagged down by the victim who told the police that the suspect was her boyfriend and he had been using heroin and drinking alcohol. The suspect left the location after firing a handgun towards the victim. He fired additional rounds, reloaded his gun and fled in his vehicle. The suspect made comments about being upset with law enforcement. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody.
Residential Burglary
April 4 at 6:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Palm regarding a residential burglary. The residents were away from home and when they returned they found the rear door with a glass pane had been shattered. The house was ransacked but nothing appeared to be missing.The investigation is still continuing.
Shots Fired
April 5 at 12:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of California and Los Angeles regarding a gun shot heard. The caller told the police he heard one shot fired possibly on Cherry. He walked to his front yard in the 400 block of Los Angeles and saw a black 2 door Honda, possibly a Civic traveling west on Los Angeles. The caller said the driver had his arm out the window, he heard a second shot and saw a muzzle flash. He was unable to give a description of the driver or the weapon. The officers checked the area but no evidence was found. Only one call was made to the Monrovia police department regarding this incident.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 6 at 12:41 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious person in the 800 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject, further investigation revealed he had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft / Conspiracy / Possession of a Controlled Substance–Suspects Arrested
April 5 at 7:11 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 500 block of W. Huntington when they noticed a suspicious vehicle stopped along the curb in front of a business. The vehicle had its hazard lights on and did not have license plates. Officers observed a female running out of the business carrying two large bags. The female got into the waiting vehicle which fled away. Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance away and through their investigation found out the female had stolen merchandise from the business. During the search of the vehicle, officers located narcotics and paraphernalia as well as a small child. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
April 5 at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle regarding a suspicious subject. The officers contacted the subject who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
