Suspects Crash Carjacked Car After Forced Home Entry; Man Punched in Face For Earbuds; Girlfriend Hit With Purse; Cars Broken In To; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 6-9. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Vehicle Burglary
April 6 at 9:17 a.m., two subjects parked their vehicles in the 600 block of N. Canyon Avenue, near the opening of the nature trail. The subjects went for a hike and when they returned, they found the windows to their vehicles had been shattered and both cars were ransacked. There was nothing missing from one of the vehicles, but a purse was taken from the second vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
April 6 at 9:21 a.m., officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington Drive. The vehicle was reported stolen recently to the Pasadena Police Department. The vehicle was recovered and stored for fingerprinting.
Residential Burglary / Pursuit / Felony Hit & Run / Carjacking Vehicle Recovered – Suspects Arrested
April 6 at 3:58 p.m., dispatch received a call from a resident in the 600 block of Norumbega, reporting that several male subjects had forced entry into a neighboring home. The caller advised that the subjects fled the location at a high rate of speed in a gray Mercedes Benz when the home’s alarm activated.
Responding officers located the suspect vehicle at Mountain and Foothill and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle collided into several other vehicles in the 200 block of East Foothill. Three suspects ran from the vehicle and one was detained inside. The three suspects that ran were located within minutes and all four suspects were arrested. A driver of one of the vehicles involved in the traffic collision with the suspects complained of pain and will seek medical treatment. The suspect vehicle was found to have been stolen in a carjacking incident that occurred on March 28 in the city of Los Angeles. There were several items that appear to be stolen property found inside the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 7 at 7:52 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Alamitas Avenue. The victim parked her vehicle on the street in front of her residence. When she returned to her vehicle, it was missing. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation is continuing.
Shots Fired
April 7 at 5:07 p.m., police received several calls reporting shots fired in the 100 to 200 blocks of Los Angeles. Officers arrived on scene, obtained statements and canvassed the area. An older, white Camaro reportedly fled west and a dark-colored SUV fled east from the area right after the shooting. They were allegedly chasing a grey, 1990's Honda, which drove through the area with firing from their vehicle. Initial reports are the occupants of the suspect vehicle were male Black subjects. Officers searched the area, but the suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 7 at 10:47 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim parked her vehicle in the lot and went into a business. When she returned, she found a window was smashed on her vehicle and her purse and wallet had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 12:57 a.m., a male and female who are boyfriend and girlfriend went out drinking and began arguing. The argument continued when they arrived home and the male subject threw a purse at his girlfriend, which caused an injury to her chin. He was arrested for domestic violence.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
April 8 at 2:06 a.m., officers received two calls reporting subjects causing a disturbance in a rear alley in the 100 block of S. Canyon. On arrival, two subjects were found yelling and arguing. Both were extremely intoxicated and were arrested for being drunk in public. One of the subjects also had an outstanding warrant.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
April 8 at 9:00 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Montana Street. Officers located the vehicle and discovered it was reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department on April 7. The vehicle is a 1995 Honda Accord. There were no signs of forced entry. The vehicle was removed from the system and stored until the owner can be notified.
Warrants / Possession of Methamphetamine / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 3:02 p.m., officers saw a subject walk out of a business who looked suspicious. The officer remained in the area and was flagged down a minute later by loss prevention from the business, who reported that the suspicious subject had filled a basket with store merchandise and began to leave the store without paying, but at the last minute discarded the basket and left the store. He was unsure if the subject had actually taken anything. The officer contacted the subject and began speaking with him. During the course of the contact, it was discovered that the subject had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and was in possession of methamphetamine and a drug pipe. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 8 at 9:08 p.m., an officer ran the license plates on a vehicle and they returned to a different type of vehicle. The officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. The driver was found to have an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested for the warrant, the vehicle was stored, and the plates were recovered from vehicle.
Stolen Vehicle
April 9 at 8:07 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Duarte and Tenth. The victim left his vehicle parked on the street overnight. He woke in the morning and discovered his vehicle was missing. During the investigation, the officer learned the victim left his loaded firearm under the seat. He said he recently went to the firing range and forgot to take it out of the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system and the firearm was also entered as stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Robbery
April 9 at 10:00 p.m., a robbery victim reported that he was approached by a male Black subject at a bus bench in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The suspect inquired about the victim’s wireless earbuds. The suspect asked if he could see them and the victim complied. After several minutes, the victim asked for the item back, but the suspect told him no. The victim reached for the earbuds and the suspect struck him in the face with a closed fist. The suspect then fled on foot with the property. The victim left the immediate area and contacted police. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
April 9 at 10:31 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of E. Olive. The victim left his keys and wallet on the center console of his vehicle and locked the doors to his vehicle and left. When he returned to his vehicle, the driver-side window had been shattered and the items were gone. The investigation is continuing.
