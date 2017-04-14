News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia's Jewish Center Plans Holocaust Remembrance Play
In observance of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys and the Pasadena Playhouse are partnering for a special staged reading of "Righteous," a Holocaust related play, on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse.
Written by playwright Jeff Cohen, Righteous centers around Eduard Schulte, a prominent German industrialist, who was one of many German citizens who were secretly against Nazism, who was first to report to the west of the Nazis intention to murder all of the Jews in Europe. Cohen's play captures the essence of this unsung hero's life through the eyes of his granddaughter.
The play is being read by the Jewish Federation's JFed Players and is being performed in partnership with the National Jewish Theater Foundation's Remembrance Readings. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting the Pasadena Playhouse box office 356-7529. For more information contact the Jewish Federation 445-0810 or the Pasadena Playhouse at 356-7529.
- Brad Haugaard
