News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Daughter Bites Mother's Finger; Burglars Break Open Roof; Biking While Drunk; She Won't Give Her iPhone Back - He Takes Her Glasses; Man Robbed at Gunpoint; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 30 - April 1. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 1:01 p.m., a loss prevention employee at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a male suspect they had detained for petty theft. Officers responded and arrested the suspect for the petty theft and during a search of the suspect, officers found he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, which were added to his charges.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
March 30 at 1:58 p.m., a parking control officer located an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 300 block of S. Lincoln that had been reported stolen. An officer responded and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Baldwin Park earlier in the day. The vehicle is a silver, 2000 Honda Civic. The officer recovered the vehicle.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 10:49 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of California and Lime for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be unlicensed and a parolee with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 3:18 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Norumbega regarding a family disturbance. A mother and daughter were arguing and the daughter bit her mother’s finger. She also damaged property. The daughter fled the location prior to officers arriving, but was found hiding in a parked vehicle near the home; she was arrested for battery.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
March 31 at 9:34 a.m., an attempted burglary was reported at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The suspects broke through the roof of two businesses and then through a wall in an attempt to access a third business. It appears the suspects were unable to access the area they were attempting to burglarize and left back up through the roof opening. The investigation is continuing.
Riding a Bicycle Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
March 31 at 12:21 p.m., an officer was dispatched on the report of a male adult riding a bicycle recklessly throughout the park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle and nearly hitting several pedestrians. Officers located the subject and determined he was intoxicated. The subject was also combative with the officers. He was arrested for riding a bicycle while under the influence of alcohol.
Grand Theft
April 1 at 5:07 p.m., a grand theft was reported by employees at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The suspect stole a large amount of liquor from the business on March 31, but the store did not file a report at that time. The suspect returned to the store on April 1 and was recognized by employees, but he left the business. The employees then called police to report the prior theft. The investigation will continue.
Domestic Violence
April 1 at 7:11 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported at Myrtle and Chestnut. The victim reported that her boyfriend gave her an iPhone for her birthday and then asked for it back. When she refused, he hit her on the head twice and took her glasses, then fled. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence
April 1 at 9:23 p.m., a witness called police and reported a drunk driver in the 200 block of Stedman. An officer responded and located the driver stopped in the middle of the street. After investigation, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
April 2 at 1:26 a.m., a robbery was reported in the 200 block of W. Lemon. The male victim was dropped off by Uber on Magnolia. As the victim walked east through an alley, a vehicle traveling west in the alley stopped and a male suspect exited. He approached the victim and told him to drop his phone. When the victim turned toward the suspect, he saw a gun in the suspect’s hand. The victim dropped his phone and was then instructed to drop his wallet. The victim dropped his wallet and walked away. The suspect fled the area. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 2 at 8:37 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of E. Pomona. The victim parked and locked his green, four-door, 1995 Honda Accord in front of his home and went in for the evening. He returned to his vehicle in the morning and found his car had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Vs. Pedestrian Traffic Collision / Riding a Bicycle Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
April 2 at 4:19 p.m., a bicycle versus pedestrian collision was reported in the 300 block of Duarte Road. The father of a four-year-old girl called police to report that a male subject on a bicycle swerved and hit his daughter's leg, causing a minor injury. The suspect refused to stay at the scene and rode away; however, the father was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect. Officers were able to locate the suspect and he was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment