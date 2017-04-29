News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

National Day of Prayer May 4


The Interfaith Council of Monrovia will participate in National Day of Prayer on May 4 from 7-8 p.m. at the Tzu Chi Foundation, at 206 E. Palm.
