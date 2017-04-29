News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Calendar
•
Movies
•
Map
•
Potholes, Etc.
•
Library Catalog
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
National Day of Prayer May 4
The Interfaith Council of Monrovia will participate in National Day of Prayer on May 4 from 7-8 p.m. at the Tzu Chi Foundation, at 206 E. Palm.
Posted by
Brad
at
4/29/2017
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment