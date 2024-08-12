News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
X/Twitter
/
RSS
Teen Laser Tag at Library Friday, Aug. 16
Laser Tag at the Library. Friday, August 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Community Room. For grades 6-12. Registration required,
here
. Contact Amanda, Teen Services Librarian, at
acarey@monroviaca.gov
or 256-8274 for more information.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/12/2024
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment