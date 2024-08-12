News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Teen Laser Tag at Library Friday, Aug. 16


Laser Tag at the Library. Friday, August 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Community Room. For grades 6-12. Registration required, here. Contact Amanda, Teen Services Librarian, at acarey@monroviaca.gov or 256-8274 for more information.

