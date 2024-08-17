Gala Planned to Support Children’s Hospital LA

The Monrovia Guild for Children's Hospital LA will host a "Denim and Diamonds" fundraiser on Saturday, September 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Monrovia Historical Museum. The event, supporting pediatric research in ophthalmology and pulmonary infant healthcare, will feature live music by the R & J Band, entertainment by Theatre Americana, a no-host bar, raffles, and dinner by Jake's Roadhouse. Tickets are $75 per person. Purchase tickets or donate here
. For more information, contact Sandra Macis at sandrammacis@gmail.com.
