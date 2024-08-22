Monrovia Police: Truck Tailgate Stolen; Free Phone Fraud; Sleeping Driver Rolls Car; Car Thieves Crash Their Own Car; Drunks and Stuff ...

Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 11:35 a.m., while patrolling the 600 block of S. Shamrock officers made contact with a subject known to have outstanding warrants. A computer search confirmed the warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 8:36 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayflower and Chestnut saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation and conducted a traffic stop. Officers contacted the driver and noticed he displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Person
August 16 at 8:42 p.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report her adult daughter missing. She was entered into the system as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 16 at 10:34 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported the tailgate of his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 16 at 10:57 a.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported that they were notified that a vehicle that was towed to their lot was actually stolen. The vehicle was recovered and the registered owner was notified. The vehicle was stored and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 16 at 1:04 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report her wallet stolen. She forgot her purse in a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington, when she returned to pick up her purse she noticed her wallet was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 9:06 p.m., officers working a DUI checkpoint in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle observed a driver passing through who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary / Curfew – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 11:22 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Walnut reported a subject broke a window to a parked car and fled. Officers arrived and located a group of juveniles. The group fled on foot when they saw the officers. One of the juveniles was located a short distance away. An investigation revealed that the suspect broke a window, ripped off the ignition cylinder, and tried to steal the car before being interrupted by the witness. The juvenile that was caught was not the suspect who caused the damage, however he was in violation of curfew. He was arrested and taken into custody to be released with a citation to his parent. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 11:49 p.m., a passerby in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and located the male subject who was found to be so intoxicated that he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
August 17 at 11:18 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Encinitas called to report he was a victim of fraud. An unknown subject called him pretending to be a phone company employee stating that he won a free phone and all he had to pay was the shipping fee. The resident paid for shipping the phone and never received the phone. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 17 at 12:22 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that he was involved in a traffic collision in the parking lot of a business. As he was retrieving his insurance from inside of the vehicle the other driver fled. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 8:13 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report a domestic violence incident. The victim reported that she was battered at home by her boyfriend. While speaking with the victim the suspect called and spoke to officers. The suspect agreed to meet with officers in front of his residence. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 11:48 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Myrtle and Huntington when they saw a motorist commit a violation. The motorist was pulled over and officers noticed he displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 11:49 p.m., a passerby in the area of Mountain and Evergreen reported a solo vehicle collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who was determined to be a juvenile and displaying symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision
August 18 at 3:29 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of E. Olive regarding a vehicle collision. Officers arrived and determined a vehicle hit a parked vehicle and rolled over. The driver reportedly fell asleep while driving and collided with two parked vehicles.
Intoxication / Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 6:36 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of 9th reported a subject knocked on his front door and went into his backyard. The resident told him to leave but he refused. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. An investigation determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 7:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shopping center in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a motorist driving erratically. Officers arrived and located the vehicle driving erratically. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 9:25 p.m., while investigation a shoplifting incident in the 1600 block of S. Mountain, an officer was alerted of another shoplifting in progress. The officer was able to located the suspect and detain them. The suspect experienced a need for medical attention and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
August 19 at 2:24 p.m., a resident in the 2700 block of S. Peck reported her son missing. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
August 19 at 3:08 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Maple reported her sister missing. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 19 at 3:12 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of E. Huntington. The driver at fault was transported to the hospital for a complaint of pain.
Battery on Peace Officer
August 19 at 3:47 p.m., a passersby in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject laying in the bushes and passed out. Officers and MFD responded and made contact with the subject. The subject was awake but having difficulty responding to questions. The subject attempted to hit a firefighter. He later hit an officer in the face. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Vandalism
August 19 at 8:20 p.m., a caller in the area of Huntington and Myrtle reported a vehicle vandalism. Officers arrived and detained a suspect who was identified by the victim. The suspect was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 19 at 9:29 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported the tired of her vehicle were slashed. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto / Felony Evading – Suspects Arrested
August 20 at 2:57 a.m., a witness in the area of Mayflower and Diamond reported four male subjects were attempting to steal a vehicle. Officers arrived and the suspects fled on foot to a parked car. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to a stop in a nearby city after the suspects crashed into a wall. All four suspects fled on foot. Two suspects were located. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 8:00 p.m., an employee from a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington reported a trespassing. Officers arrived and located a male adult subject who had entered a room unlawfully. The owner completed a private person's arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Evading
August 21 at 3:22 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Walnut and Myrtle saw a vehicle who was in violation of several vehicle codes. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Circumstances
August 21 at 4:53 p.m., an employee from a storage facility in the 100 block of E. Lime reported locating a box of mail belonging to multiple individuals in a storage unit. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 21 at 7:30 p.m., a caller in the area of Shamrock and Fig reported a male adult riding a bicycle fell into bushes. Officers arrived and determined the male adult was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
