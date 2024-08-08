Monrovia Police: Thieves Take Three Pickup Tailgates; Man and Woman Pretend to Be Undercover Cops; Shoplifting; Alcohol and Drugs; Etc.

Grand Theft
August 1 at 11:42 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to reported tools stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 1 at 2:33 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived, the vehicle was recovered and removed from the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 4:02 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Encino conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a violation. A computer check revealed the bicyclist had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
August 1 at 7:32 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Lime called to report an unknown subject opened a bank account using his information without his permission. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 1 at 10:14 p.m., employees from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a male and female subject stole merchandise and left without paying. Officers arrived, located the subjects nearby and made contact with them. The male subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene. A computer search revealed the female subject had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
August 2 at 7:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado regarding three subjects in a vehicle possibly using drugs. Officers arrived, located the vehicle, and made contact with the subjects. A computer check revealed all three subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
August 2 at 9:55 p.m., an employee from a store in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported a male adult subject stole merchandise and fled without paying. Officers arrived but were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 3 at 5:31 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Pomona reported their vehicle stolen. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the DMV Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Grant Theft
August 3 at 7:06 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of N. 5th Ave regarding a theft report. The victim stated he parked his vehicle on the street the night before. When he returned to his vehicle in the morning, he noticed the tailgate was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 3 at 7:11 a.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the area of Mayflower and Foothill. One of the parties involved was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft
August 3 at 8:26 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Primrose reported their vehicle’s tailgate stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 3 at 10:38 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista reported the tailgate of their vehicle stolen. This investigation is counting.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 10:52 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a female subject put merchandise in her backpack and left the business without paying. Officers arrived and located the female subject outside the business. A computer search revealed she had several warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 4:37 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported two subjects approached him and began to yell at him. Officers arrived and made contact with the two subjects. It was determined that one of the subject’s was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespassing
August 3 at 7:04 p.m., an employee of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a female subject inside the store causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. The store signed a no trespassing authorization against the subject and she left the store.
Trespassing
August 4 at 12:22 a.m., a security company for a complex in the 1400 block of S. California reported two suspicious male subjects walking around the parking lot. After officers arrived and surrounded the complex the security company informed MPD that the subjects had left approximately 10 minutes prior to them calling MPD. No subjects were located. This investigation is counting.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 12:07 p.m., while patrolling the area of Magnolia and Montana an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. A computer search revealed the bicyclist had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Prowling – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 4:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject looking into closed businesses. An officer arrived and located the subject looking into a car window. The officer made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed the subject is on parole for burglary. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 4:59 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a disturbing subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 5:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a suspicious subject. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 7:49 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Pomona reported a female had just forced entry into an empty home. Officers arrived and located the suspect outside the home walking away with property. Earlier in the day she had vandalized the interior walls of the home. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Impersonating MPD Officers – Suspects Arrested
August 5 at 12:44 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Myrtle reported that he was stopped by a male and female driving a plain car with red and blue police lights on its windshield. The two suspects identified themselves as undercover MPD officers and left after making contact with him. Officers located the suspects in the area. They were found to be in possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
August 5 at 8:09 a.m., a customer at a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that his vehicle was stolen from a parking lot. This investigation is counting.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 5 at 2:42 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Central. Officers arrived and located the vehicle parked a short distance away. This investigation is counting.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 7:45 p.m., callers in the area of Huntington and Primrose reported a two vehicle traffic collision. Officers arrived and found no one was injured, however, one of the drivers was found to be under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 11:14 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a subject in the park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. The officer made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist
August 6 at 1:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Palm regarding a medical assist call. A female subject slipped and fallen in her home and hurt herself. She was evaluation by MFD and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Burglary
August 7 at 8:17 a.m., an employee at a restaurant in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that the restaurant looked like it had been burglarized overnight. Officers arrived and determined that unknown suspect(s) broken in through the drive-through window and stole money. This investigation is counting.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 7:41 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious person in their store. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 8:27 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Terrado reported his son, who has an active restraining order, took her vehicle. Officers attempted to locate the suspect, but were not successful. The vehicle was entered into the DMV Stolen Vehicle System. A few hours later Arcadia Police stopped the vehicle and suspect in their city. MPD officers responded and arrested the suspect. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
