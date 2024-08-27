One-Year-Old Trina is a 'Plug-and-Play' Dog - Well Trained and Cuddly

One-year-old Trina has been getting rave reviews from the volunteers at Pasadena Humane. They’ve said that she is such a loving and wonderful girl who loves cuddling on the couch or bed and playing fetch or chewing on her toys. Her favorites were squeaky toys, though she happily chews on any the toys given to her.
Trina recently went on an overnight field trip and was exceptionally well-behaved in the foster family’s apartment. She was clearly house-trained, never had any accidents, and knew how to sit on command (especially if you had treats handy). She rarely barked and showed no signs of anxiousness when left alone for short periods.
This sweet girl was also a wonderful work-from-home companion; During several work Zoom meetings, Trina was left alone in the bedroom with the door closed, and she was perfectly content, either sleeping or playing with her toys. She also enjoyed car rides, happily sitting in the back seat without any issues.
Trina is ready to be your plug-and-play dog! Come see for yourself and meet Trina today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment