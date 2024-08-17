Crudgington Station to Be Visitor Center

Crudgington Station, the small building just inside the Cloverleaf entry point to the Wilderness Preserve, is being refurbished as a visitor center, according to rangers I have talked to. The porch outside has been given planters with native plants, and a bench has been added. Tipsy the cat (named, I was told, from the white tip of her otherwise black tail, not from over-indulging in alcoholic beverages) has worked on mouse-control at the station for years and has now been adopted by a friend of one of the rangers.
- Brad Haugaard
